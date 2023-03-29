Spice – Vivicittà returns on Sunday 2 April, the event that brings sport to urban centres. For the 2023 edition, the slogan “The race of rights” was chosen, in which “the hearts of the participants – said the municipal councilor for sport Marco Frascatore – will be aimed at those who suffer the losses of war”.

Registrations expire at 6pm on Friday 31 March and must be sent electronically from the Endu website (the site at this link). “The goal – say the organizers – is to break down the wall of two thousand participants”. The curiosity of this year lies in the age difference between the oldest and the youngest participant, who spend almost a century. She is a 95-year-old lady who has been signing up for the demonstration for years, he is only 7 months old and will be on the street with his family. There will also be migrants from the Caritas Citadel of Peace and a group from the Don Gnocchi rehabilitation center.

The race leaves at 10:30 from Piazza Brin. The circuit winds its way from Corso Cavour, and then descends from Via Chiodo with a halfway point in Piazza Verdi. There will be two races, one for the 10 km competitive category and a second for the 4 km amateur athletes. For the competitive race, the first 10 absolute male athletes and the first 10 absolute female athletes will be awarded. For the non-competitive race, the most numerous groups will be rewarded.

“It’s always nice to see people reclaim their city lives,” he said Diana Battistini, president of the Uisp Committee of La Spezia – We have chosen to paint the race with the colors of peace, we hope to see many children to plant a seed”.

Spice Football, in addition to the already rich prizes, has six game shirts up for grabs for the largest school groups. Part of the proceeds will then be donated to the Tive6 association, which with the “Hertz to Heart” project wants to bring public defibrillators to areas of the city that don’t have them.

The program

Meeting Sunday 2 April 2023 at 8.30 in piazza Benedetto Brin in La Spezia

Departure for athletes and non-competitors at 10.30.

The finish is always in Piazza Benedetto Brin

Path

The competitive race will be 10 kilometres

The non-competitive race (ludic-motor walk) of 4 kilometres

The graph

Competitive Membership

It is possible to register on this site (Click here) by 6pm on Friday 31 March 2023

Groups must compile the entry list (downloadable in pdf or doc) and send it to the email [email protected]

Registration fee € 10 + 5 (chip deposit)

Non-Competitive Registration / Recreational-motor walk

It is possible to register on this site (Click here) by 18.00 on Friday 31 March 2023

Groups must compile the entry list (downloadable in pdf or doc) and send it to the email [email protected]

Registration fee €8 – €5 for children up to 10 years

School groups € 5 for pupils only (1 free for chaperone for every 15 pupils enrolled)

For each registration, €1 will be allocated to the fundraising of the TIVE6 Association to donate a defibrillator to the communities of our area.

Registration (for both races) entitles you to the race pack including bag, shirt, bib, illustrative material, as well as refreshments at the end of the event. The ludic-motor walk is open to all, while for participation in the competitive race the athletes must be in possession of one of requirements between Fidal 2023 card, Runcard 2023 card, Uisp 2023 competitive card, other Eps competitive card or a valid medical certificate for competitive activity. Regulation viewable on the Uisp website (site at the link).

Awards

For the competitive race, the first 10 absolute male athletes and the first 10 absolute female athletes will be awarded.

For the non-competitive race, the most numerous groups will be rewarded

Promotional video Vivicittà Uisp – the 2023 spot of the race for rights