Charles Sobhraj, better known as ‘The Serpent’, is a murderer of French origin who is responsible for the death of 20 people throughout the Asian continent. during the decade of the seventies.

The Supreme Court of Nepal ordered the release of 78-year-old Sobhraj on Wednesday, December 21, after remaining behind bars since 2003 for the murder of two American tourists. The reason for his release was his state of health, according to the judicial verdict in the case.

“Keeping him in prison continuously is not in line with the human rights of the prisoner. If there is no other case pending against him to keep him in prison, this court orders his release by today (Wednesday) and return to his country within 15 days,” the Supreme Court of the Himalayan country ruled.

The story of Charles Sobhraj has been a source of inspiration for the creation of a series produced by the ‘BBC’ in the United Kingdom and distributed by the on-demand audiovisual content platform Netflix, which is called ‘The Serpent’ and narrates the events about his criminal and personal life.

What did ‘The Serpent’ do?



Sobhraj was born on April 6, 1944 in Saigon City (now Ho Chi Minh City), Vietnam. He is the son of an Indian merchant and one of his employees of Vietnamese nationality. The man never acknowledged the paternity of the child, which led to his separation from his worker.

The mother, on the other hand, sought to give her son a better life status, which is why, as soon as the divorce came, she married a French soldier and managed to leave Vietnam with the child to settle in the French city of Marseille. Being a long-term resident allowed him to become a citizen of that country.

However, the young Sobhraj failed to adjust to the European lifestyle, so he turned to street mugging and carjacking in Paris. His youth was marked by the comings and goings in reform schools until he came of age and ended up in jail.

🚨Alert🚨French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who preyed on Western tourists traveling to Thailand and was convicted of killing 20 tourists, has been ordered to be released from prison in Nepal because of his lovely behavior and is expected to enjoy his new year in Paris .🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/rbtupi2hBR — Terror Alarm (@Terror_Alarm) December 22, 2022

L’amour



When he was released from prison, he managed to get a job with the help of a person from French high society who offered to extend his hand. Thanks to that man, he was able to meet Chantal Compagnona woman who was part of the wealthier classes of the ‘City of Light’.

For a brief time, Sobhraj made an effort to give up crime for his job. However, thanks to the fact that he was already rubbing shoulders with the French bourgeoisie of that time, he was acquiring an unbridled taste for luxury and money, for which he decided to return to crime.

He was again arrested, already being committed to Compagnon. But, the woman, who was blindly in love with him, had the patience to wait for her lover to go free to leave France at her side. As soon as ‘The Serpent’ was released, they got married, had a daughter and traveled to Thailand.

His modus operandi



The people who knew ‘La Serpiente’ assure that he was a very charismatic and enterprising man.

“Charles Sobhraj’s specialty was killing hippies who came to discover Asia,” explained Gary Indiana, who met Gabhraj in the 1980s, in an article published in ‘Vice’ magazine.

The 1970s were times when many young Europeans and Americans traveled the so-called ‘Hippie Trail’, which was a journey from Europe to South Asia (the main stops were India and Nepal).

🇫🇷 | Le tueur en série Français Charles #Sobhrajwho came from purger after 20 years of prison au #Nepalva être liberé ce jeudi en raison de problemes de santé. 👉 Il est accusé d’avoir tué, dans les années 1970, plus d’une dizaine de jeunes routards en Inde et en Thaïlande. pic.twitter.com/nFDes2Rsvg – Western Valeurs ن (@ValOccidentales) December 22, 2022

This plan was so recurrent that the countries that were part of the route opened restaurants, hotels, and cafes to cater almost exclusively to Western marijuana users. Sabhraj knew this journey like the back of his hand.

By then, his romance with Chantal Compagnon ended, after the couple was arrested in Afghanistan: “La Serpiente” drugged one of the prison guards and managed to escape. However, he had left behind his beloved, who after being released, decided to start a new life.

This escape method was the genesis of his new criminal modality: drugging people, then taking their belongings and then killing them.

The so-called ‘Bikini Killer’ had found a new partner: the Canadian Marie-Andrée Leclerc, whom he met in India. She was his biggest accomplice throughout the 1970s.

Bonnie and Clyde



There were times when Sobhraj and Leclerc kidnapped their victims for several days. The woman gave them strong hallucinogenic drugs, which caused confusion, nausea, and even vomiting. Finally, when they already had everything they needed, they killed their hostages.

They did this with the aim of stealing their passports in order to travel to various countries in the South Asian region without raising suspicion. This way of hiding from the authorities was what earned him the pseudonym ‘La Serpiente’.

His honed sneaking skills also allowed him to escape from various prisons in countries like Afghanistan, Greece, Iran, and India. Likewise, Sobhraj was able to speak in several languages, which facilitated interaction with the people he had in captivity.

1970’li yıllarda, Güney Doğu Asya seyahatindeki Batılı hippileri hedef alan Fransız seri katil Charles Sobhraj mahkeme kararının ardından Nepal’deki cezaevinden tahliye edilecek. pic.twitter.com/WnPxOuLX5n — Vaziyet (@vaziyetcomtr) December 22, 2022

All these abilities made him a criminal that was difficult to detect and identify, to the point that he had the luxury of going out to night parties, despite the fact that he had an international arrest warrant and offered up to 15 million dollars for any information he carried. to his whereabouts.

Overconfidence



After repeatedly escaping from prison, Sobhraj returned to France in 1997 and settled in Chinatown in Paris.hired a representative and offered different interviews to various journalists and national and international media.

He had a relatively quiet life until he made the decision to travel to Nepal in 2003. After arriving in Nepali territory, he was quickly identified by the authorities of that country and prosecuted in 2004. The reason? Murder.

Sobhraj has been locked up in a Nepali prison since 2004 for the deaths of two US citizens. Photo: Prakash Mathema/AFP

The sentence against him, supported by numerous evidence of murder, document and identity theft, was life imprisonment, from which he managed to get out in 2022 due to his advanced age and health.

