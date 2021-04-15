Carmen Mireya Alarcón Rivera, fugitive detained by the National Police in Barcelona. THE COUNTRY

Carmen Mireya Alarcón Rivera, born in Ecuador 47 years ago, told the police that they were making a mistake. “I don’t even live in Spain, I went to pick up my husband with the lawyer.” She had traveled to El Prat airport in Barcelona last Friday to try to help her husband. Civil Guard agents detained the man, also Ecuadorian and from Quito, after at one of the checkpoints they were alerted to an international arrest warrant (OID) issued by the Southern District of California (USA) . Two days later, and alerted back by the US authorities, National Police agents located in a flat in the Barcelona neighborhood of Vilapiscina La Señora, as “one of the most wanted fugitives” in America is known.

The Lady was convinced at first that this was not going with her, but with her husband. And later, she was surprised when they informed her that there was also an international arrest warrant against her for, allegedly, “being part of a transnational criminal organization that intended to introduce 3,400 by sea, through the Ecuador-Mexico route. kilograms of cocaine from Colombia ”. This is how she happened to share a lawyer with her husband, accused of the same crime.

It was precisely the information provided by Spain to the US authorities about the capture of the husband that put them on the trail of one of their most wanted fugitives: “And the Lady? Do you have La Jefa? ”They hastened to ask. The agents of the Barcelona Fugitives Brigade spent the weekend locating the woman, who was finally arrested in the apartment of the Barcelona neighborhood of Vilapicina, where her children – two, of legal age – have resided for years, although they were two other previous residences in Hospitalet in his name.

Carmen Mireya Alarcón first came to Spain in 2001. She worked for someone else for years until she achieved Spanish nationality. From that moment, according to the researchers, it began to use Spain as a “refuge country”, while developing its business in Ecuador. There it appears linked to a large company called “wholesale and retail of fishing products” called “Ecuador Negocios” and created in August 2012. According to information from the US police: “It coordinated the resupply of both fuel and fuel. other supplies, to ships loaded with drugs that sailed without a flag, or to fishing boats, including a vessel owned by him. In addition, it reported on the departures of these and the locations of the supply points ”.