The Argentine team (2nd) visits Ecuador (3rd) in Guayaquil for the last date of the South American Qualifiers prior to Qatar 2022. The team led by Lionel Scalloniwith several youths on the roster, does not want to lose the undefeated finish and Gustavo Alfaro’s men want to widen the gap with Uruguay in points.
Next, we review all the information of the upcoming duel:
Date: Tuesday, March 29
Where: Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental Stadium
Referee: Raphael Claus
Hour: 20:30 (ARG, BRA), 00:30 (ESP), 17:30 (MEX)
The duel will be broadcast by TyC Sports and Public TV unlimited. If you are abroad and you don’t want to miss it, you can follow it via streaming: Fubo TV is a good option.
Argentina: Juan Musso; Gonzalo Montiel, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo DePaul, Guido Rodríguez, Exequiel Palacios; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez and Angel Di Maria. DT: Lionel Scaloni.
Ecuador: Hernan Galindez; Byron Castillo, Robert Arboleda, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupiñán; Carlos Gruezo, Moises Caicedo; Angel Mena, Gonzalo Plata, Jeremy Sarmiento; Jordy Caicedo. SD: Gustavo Alfaro.
The Albiceleste has a favorable record against the Ecuadorians: they faced each other in 37 chances, 22 wins, 10 draws and 5 losses. The last one was a 3-0 victory with goals from Martínez, Di María and Messi for the 2020 Copa América.
#Scaloneta #South #America #goodbye #day #time #formations #Argentina #Ecuador #Qualifiers
Leave a Reply