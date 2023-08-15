La Sapienza confirms itself among the best universities in the world. The Italian university has in fact been included in the Academic Ranking of World Universities, by the independent organization Shanghai Ranking Consultancy, placing itself as the first and only Italian university among the top 150 universities in the world.

The ranking once again sees Harvard University in first place (for 20 years now), while Stanford University and MIT hold the second and third positions respectively. The Universities of Milan, Padua and Pisa place themselves – in the Italian ranking – on equal merit immediately after Sapienza but all well after the first 150. Followed by the Polytechnic of Milan, the University of Bologna and the Federico II of Naples, all three in the same valuation range.

Arwu considers the best 1000 universities in the world out of 2500 surveyed and around 18,000 estimated in the world. There are 6 evaluation parameters: the Nobel prizes and Fields medals of former students (10%) or of researchers of the single university (20%), the number of highly cited researchers according to Clarivate Analytics (20%), the publications in Nature and Science (20%), citations from technological-social publications (20%). These parameters are then correlated with the academic staff, giving a further parameter of per capita productivity (10%).

“Once again the result confirms the prestige of Sapienza on an international level. Even if the Anglo-Saxon universities hold the record in the ranking, thanks also to the greater resources at their disposal, our University among the top 150 in the world, expresses excellence in all fields, combining an interdisciplinary training capacity with a quality of research and unique innovation on the global scene”, commented the director of La Sapienza, Antonella Polimeni.