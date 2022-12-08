After two years without a pilgrimage, this Thursday, the feast of the Immaculate Conception, one of the most important events in Totana returned: the pilgrimage in which residents and foreigners lower the stature of the Patron Saint, Santa Eulalia de Mérida, from her sanctuary in Sierra Espuña to the church of Santiago. There he will spend the holidays for his name day and for Christmas.

At nine o’clock in the morning, the delegation, made up of some 10,000 people -according to data from the Local Police-, and a special security device made up of fifty members of the Civil Guard, Local Police, forestry agents and Protection Civilian, started a journey through the beautiful surroundings of the road that connects Totana with Aledo, to go to the place of El Rulo, where the pilgrims arrived around twelve noon.

Before the start of the descent, there were many residents who cooked some flour crumbs, accompanied by the delicious drink that the locals make -composed of anise, lemon, honey and the details provided by each master craftsman-, which they call ‘ tablecloth’. The same drink that helped mitigate the cold of that wonderful morning, together with the chocolate of each year.

The music of the rondallas did not stop playing throughout the journey; a fireworks announced the arrival of the image to the town



A good broth with balls



During the journey, the brothers from Santa Eulalia already know where they have to make the refreshment stops. That is to say, the places and places where, for decades, there has been a tradition by certain families of inviting the members of the Brotherhood, who carry the statue on their shoulders, to enjoy small gastronomic feasts that serve as lunch and drinks. strength to continue the march. One of the typical dishes is the hot broth with balls.

The music of the rondallas did not stop playing throughout the journey. The joy of resuming a tradition that dates from the time of the small ice age in Europe reigned, that is to say, from 1777. At that time, the path to the sanctuary was completely covered in snow and they decided to lower the carving to the city so that the devotees could visit it. When the procession arrived at the El Rulo area, the residents, who had not completed the journey of about five kilometers, were waiting for the Patron Saint as tradition dictates: always in their best clothes from the closet, even with new clothes.

The arrival was announced with a huge and sonorous firecracker; and the reception with the honors of the authorities took place. In front was the mayor of Totana, Pedro José Sánchez, accompanied by the mayor of neighboring Aledo, Javier Andreo, and the councilor of Librilla, as president of the Sierra Espuña Tourist Association, Tomás Baño.

moonlight serenade



The celebrations of the Santa Eulalia festivities will continue for several more days as tradition stipulates. Today, at 12:00 noon, mass takes place in the hermitage of San Roque and at 6:00 pm, the image of the Patron Saint is transferred to the parish of Santiago, where a service will be held in her honor.

Two and a half hours later, the municipal nativity scene is inaugurated in the Gregorio Cebrián Exhibition Hall. It will be on display until January 8, although visiting hours vary depending on the day. From December 10 to 21, it will be open from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. From December 22 to January 8, from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 18:00 to 21:00. On Sundays and holidays it has the same hours.

The finale of the day is the serenade, at 10:00 p.m., to the Patron Saint, by the musical groups Coro Santa Cecilia, and Voces y Cuerdas, in the Temple of Santiago El Mayor.

As for tomorrow, it will start with the solemn Eucharist in honor of La Santa, in the temple of Santiago, presided over by the Bishop of the Diocese, José Manuel Lorca Planes. At 6:00 p.m., the image will again procession through the streets of Totana accompanied by various musical groups. At the end, the mass sung by the Santiago Choir will be celebrated.

Another of the strong days of the patron saint festivities is Sunday, when the floral offering will be made to Santa Eulalia de Mérida, at 12:00 noon. The devotees will gather in the Glorieta of the convent and will go to the Plaza de la Constitución, where the act will take place. This year, in addition, a solidarity bouquet can be purchased at the different local florists for the benefit of Cáritas. Masses have been suppressed in the church of Santiago and the parish of the Tres Avemarías, at 12:00 and 1:00 p.m., respectively. Sunday will start the start of the novena that will last until December 19. It will be preached by José Ruiz García, Diocesan Delegate for Education.