The image of the Virgin of the First Pain was witness from the altar, together with around 60 faithful gathered in the Church of Santa María, of the praises that the chaplain of the California brotherhood, Francisco de Asís Pagán, did yesterday of San José two days before his birthday. During the homily of the Salve Grande, Pagán praised the figure of “who was a brave and strong protagonist.” “The world needs parents like him, who make use of authority and not authoritarianism, charity and not welfare, force and not destruction and service to others and not servility,” he stressed.

Attentive to his words, in the last great act of Lent before the Friday of Dolores, was the older Californian brother, Juan Carlos de la Cerra, whom the priest thanked “for continuing to work with enthusiasm and enthusiasm” in enlarging the brotherhood. He was accompanied, in the front row, by his homologues Marrajo, Francisco Pagán, and del Socorro, Manuel Martínez Guillén. Instead of the Risen One, Ramón Pérez Saura, who excused his absence, was the butler of the brotherhood, Emilia Agüera. The admiral of Maritime Action, Juan Luis Sobrino, represented the military authorities, also in the foreground in front of the altar.

«Mother of the Californios. You can see that the church is not overflowing today with the faithful who usually come to venerate you on such a day as today, “said Francisco de Asís Pagán, to make clear why the gaps in the benches. The social distancing imposed by the health authorities was also reflected in the composition of the cloistered procession at the beginning, without brothers with hatchets.

During the homily there was also a memory for “those who follow us on television and on social networks.” To these and to those who listened to him in the Pagán temple, he reminded them of Pope Francis’ mention of the jubilee year that this year is celebrated in honor of Saint Joseph. “He led a life of sacrifice at the service of a redemptive mission” and “knew how to welcome” his fellow men, Pagán said.

Food collection



According to the Californian chaplain, this example of foster care, “especially for the weakest,” should drive a large part of the charitable work of the brotherhoods, even in these tough times of the pandemic. “The Christmas toy collection campaign will be followed this Lent by the food collection campaign, as soon as it is possible to open our headquarters,” he stressed. And he added that this type of task is the most necessary “always from silence and simplicity and without trying to appear and make merits so that people see us.”

During the prayers, the co-officiators of the mass made vows for “those who suffer from Covid-19, so that their pain does not go unnoticed and be attended to.” Also “for all the deceased and, especially, for the victims of this pandemic.” After the sung salve, which like the rest of the Lenten ceremonies had the only musical accompaniment of the church organ, and before dismissing them, the chaplain asked all those present and, by extension, all the brothers to give an example “of humility and service to Mary ”and also to be cautious in these times when disease lurks around every corner. “In the name of the Lord and with the help and assistance of Mary, you can go in peace,” concluded the priest.