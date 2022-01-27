Diego Costa is once again one of the protagonists of this transfer market. After a dozen days of negotiations and after reaching an agreement step (the contracts were even prepared), in the end there was no white smoke between the exatlético and the Salernitana.

Walter Sabati, sports director of the Italian club, told ‘TuttoSalernitana’ yesterday morning that the signing was “in motion” and that “the miracle was possible”. Until Wednesday afternoon all the Italian media considered the signing closed, but at night the news came that extinguished the illusion of the Granata fans.

The southern club, as AS learned, decided not to close his incorporation due to “doubts about his physical conditions” and about “his motivations” faced with a very complicated challenge: to guide the Serie A bottom player towards permanence. For Diego Costa, a six-month contract was ready with an option for another year, automatic in case of salvation. The punta, then, returns to the market, and La Salernitana will have to look for other names to reinforce the forward led by Ribéry. Simone Verdi of Turin is one of its main objectives.