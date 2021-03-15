With a sentence of nine years in prison for money laundering, Martín Báez -the eldest of Lázaro Báez’s male children- received house arrest on Monday. The Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4), which carried out the trial for the Route of Money K, canceled the preventive prison that he has been serving two years ago in the Ezeiza prison: if Báez pays a surety of 531 million pesos, they could put an electronic ankle brace on him and get him out of jail.

Martín Báez will leave Unit 31 after two years. However, he will continue to be imprisoned under the figure of house arrest, after the decision of TOF 4, chaired by the judge Nestor Costabel.

Lázaro Báez’s son was detained two years ago after being accused of having made decisions at the “corporate and financial level that remains hidden, which accounts for the insufficiency of the precautionary measures of a patrimonial nature timely imposed to prevent the accused from attempting against the purposes of the process ”. In other words: it continued to move money in accounts located abroad despite the judicial prohibition to do so.

In August 2018, the FIU presented a report on the existence of cash and securities in the amount of 3,050,918 euros in account No. 590201 of the CBH LTD Bank of the Bahamas and that the ownership of it corresponded to the Eastern Shoreline firm Limited, whose final beneficiaries were the defendants Martín, Luciana, Leandro and Melina Báez.

Consequently, exhortations were issued to the Bahamas to know the movements of that account and to request that the funds be frozen and that supporting information and documentation be sent.

Thus, it was possible to reconstruct recent financial activity “with millionaire amounts, some existing and others stolen,” said the prosecutor Abel Córdoba when he requested the arrest of Martín Báez -supposed author of these movements- in February 2019.

News in development