“The work of President Mattarella is always useful, but I also believe that the firmness of our government can and should be shared”: the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa returns to the relaxing phone call he had this morning between the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and the his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the disagreements with the Elysée that arose around the landing of migrants aboard the Ocean Viking, which took place in Toulon. Palazzo Chigi did not authorize the boat of the NGO SOS Mediterranée to enter national waters, so the ship headed for France. “The government, Italy in all its institutions starting with our President of the Republic – said La Russa – has held the bar straight. National interest must be maintained at all costs, certainly in the right ways and tones, but without forgetting that Italy is fully respecting all European rules and cannot be left alone in managing migratory flows. Too easy to imagine that Italy is the only country of first reception “.

Macron and Mattarella did not talk about specific issues in their conversation, both limited themselves to affirming the great importance of the relationship between the two countries and to share the need for conditions of full collaboration to be put in place in every sector both bilaterally and in the ‘European Union. Paris yesterday raised the tone, calling Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “the big loser of this situation”. The Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini does not seem willing to back down: “The government is ready to punch hard on landings”, while Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, while reiterating Rome’s reasons, used more conciliatory tones: “We are ready to speak with Paris and to close a controversy that did not start with us ”.

“We make no difference whether it is an NGO ship or any other type, there is a clear and unequivocal legal obligation that the safeguarding of human life must have priority regardless of the circumstances that brought these people to an emergency situation. ”, Is the position of Anitta Hipper, spokesperson for the European Commission for home affairs. “Italy is so far the first beneficiary of the solidarity mechanism for the redistribution of migrants – she added – so far there have been 117 but the commitment is 8 thousand”.