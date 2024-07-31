La Russa, 270 thousand euro in the red for the real estate company of the President of the Senate

Reorganization and time for (lossful) balance sheets for the brick industry Ignatius LaRussa. A few days ago, in fact, in Milan, before the notary Mauro Grandi, a deed of transfer of shares and modification of the social agreements of Interibleaa limited partnership that owns some Properties in Zoagli and of which the President of the Senate was a 70% shareholder while the remaining 30% was owned by his son Geronimo.

The senior Russian he sold to his wife Laura DeCicco 1% for 50 euros and at the same time the wife became new general partner while his son Geronimo has ceased from this function, remaining limited partner with the father. Almost in the same days the budget of the Ninmarof which the President of the Senate has 33.3% with identical shares in the hands of his sister Emilia and his brother Romano.

The company owns a important property in Milan in Durini Street charged for 2.8 million (after the revaluation carried out in 2020) and closed the 2023 budget, despite benefiting in the income statement from 250 thousand euros of rent collection, with a loss of 270 thousand euros because the “other management costs” (not specified) rose year on year from 19 thousand to 383 thousand euros.

The Russianfinally, is a shareholder and limited partner with 50% of the limited partnership Gibson Real Estate of which the other two shareholders are Sergio Conti and Massimo Corsaro, and which owns some properties in Milan in via Ristori. The company shares are highlighted in the senator’s latest asset declaration, which also includes a handful of shares of FC Interof which La Russa is a fan.