La Russa promises the bridge over the Strait of Messina

“The bridge over the Strait of Messina? I believe in it. This time, if we govern for five years, we will really do it…”. The president of the Senate declared it, Ignatius LaRussa at the Tricolor Festival of Catania. “My father said that his father, who was born in the 19th century, told him that as a boy there was already talk of the bridge over the Strait. Sicily is no longer an island, but permanently linked to the rest of Italy, which means that the time has come look after our island more and start a comeback”, he added.

The president of the Senate then intervened on the maneuver: “Confindustria’s criticisms? Well, I remember how there hasn’t been a single maneuver that Confindustria hasn’t criticized, and thank goodness, I might add, because we have been criticized both by the head of Confindustria and by the head of the trade unions and this means that we are right”.

“We are at the service of no one, if not the Italian people and this means balance”, continued La Russa, “but then just a month went by and two thirds of the money from the maneuver had to go to counter the energy problem so it is it is clear that other things that we would have liked to start doing we had to postpone”.

