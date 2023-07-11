In the case of La Russa Jr, new details emerge: DJ Nico would have participated in the evening

New details emerge about the case of the son of Ignatius LaRussa, accused of sexual assault against a girl: the two would have practiced a non-consensual relationship after an evening at the disco in Milan. Now the friend of Leonardo Apache La Russa has been identified who, according to the complaint, he would have participated in the report without the knowledge of the 22-year-old. The young man is not under investigation.

