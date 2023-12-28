La Russa and the history of the SUV now on sale. Between coincidences and unpublished background stories

Ignatius The Russian has decided to put a gift from Silvio up for sale Berlusconi of 2010, a suv. The gift was the fruit of a lost bet between the Knight and his friend Vladimir Putin. Berlusconi – we read in Repubblica – had in fact committed to buying the first example of the SUV (a 2300 diesel equipped with all the options and the result of a collaboration with Fiat) which left the factory in Vladivostok if this had been the case completed, in record timeby the end of 2009. Which happened and, therefore, the leader of FI respected the agreements and he paid 13 thousand and 500 euros to purchase the jeep with license plate 001 and give it to the then Ministry of DefenseLa Russa.

Read also: Meloni runs away from journalists, are you sure it's the flu? The no to the ESM creates trouble

Read also: Giorgetti: “Mes? Never said ok to ratification. Enough hallucinations, no to debt”

The gift – continues Repubblica – was delivered to the FdI exponent April 23, 2010Right 24 hours after the 'what are you doing kicking me out?' of Finian memory to the fiery national direction of the PDL at the Auditorium of the Conciliation, which sanctioned the rupture of the People of Freedom. Now La Russa loyalists say that the president of Senate he decided to give up the SUV both because he no longer used it, and because of the lack of spare parts. Now there is only one left in the La Russa “car fleet”. Fiat 500 registered in 2010 and one 2019 Jaguar.

Subscribe to the newsletter

