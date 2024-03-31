La Russa on the Pioltello case: “The rules do not allow a stop for Ramadan”

“I'm not making it an ideological issue, but one of rules. If you can't, you can't.” This is what the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa declared in an interview with La Stampa, regarding the affair of the Pioltello school which decided to close for the final day of Ramadan, April 10. “I am for respecting the rules and if the rules allowed us to celebrate Ramadan, it would have been right to do so”, explains La Russa.

However “Minister Valditara tells me that, at present, no further days of suspension of teaching can be added, in addition to those already available to schools. So it shouldn't have been done, unless Valditara is wrong. If we then want, we can discuss whether to change the rules and introduce the possibility of further celebrations, including those of other religions, not just Islam.”

The Russian also supports the cap on foreign students in classes, defining the idea as “a question of obvious opportunity: in a class with a prevalence of students born in Italy, one works better and integration occurs better”.