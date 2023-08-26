Between La Russa and Schlein there is also an argument over pasta alla norma

Between the government and the opposition there is now also an argument over pasta alla norma, Ignazio La Russa’s favorite dish. As La Stampa recalls, “he has demonstrated this several times, quoting the Sicilian recipe at every turn, the last one yesterday to defend his party colleague, minister and brother-in-law of the premier, Francesco Lollobrigida. Mocked for one of his controversial outings , the one about the poor who often eat better than the rich.

“Once again, even on the minister Lollobrigida, many understand Toma for Rome. He compares the different eating habits of Americans with respect to ours and they ‘understand’ instead that he is talking about basic income. Lollobrigida censures countries where ‘dietary choice is linked to wealth’ and they ‘understand’ the opposite. Not to mention that even following their erroneous contortions it is still true that a poor dish like pasta alla norma (tomato, eggplant and salted ricotta) is tastier and healthier for me than any expensive dish. If they want, I could invite Schlein and his friends to lunch to have them checked in person”.

Ready the answer of Schlein. “I read about La Russa’s invitation to eat pasta alla norma, it’s a dish I like but I’d rather see us in parliament and not for lunch: to help families go shopping”. Elly Schlein says it by participating in the Fornaci Rosse initiative in Vicenza. “There are regions that have children who can’t eat two protein meals a day, added Schlein: “When I read Lollobrigida’s statements, I thought that parodies are no longer needed”. And again: “The price of pasta increased by 25% in cities. No, sorry, the working poor don’t eat more or better than the rich.”

