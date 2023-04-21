La Russa returns to the Resistance: “Anti-fascism is not in the Constitution. On April 25, I’ll get everyone to agree”

April 25th is just a few days away and Ignazio La Russa tries to make people forget the controversies that had accompanied the anniversary of the Fosse Ardeatine. In an interview with Republic, the president of the Senate said that he “fully shares the values ​​of the Resistance, seen as the overcoming of a dictatorship”, recalling that even the right “in its history, has nominated the partisans”. “How many useless controversies about my sentences. There was a storm when I remembered the birth of the MSI. I take the liberty of recalling that the President of the Republic was also at Almirante’s funeral”, he said in the conversation with Emanuele Lauria, before another statement destined to cause discussion: “Look, in the Constitution there is no reference to the ‘anti-fascism’.

“Why? I simply believe that this happened under the pressure of the moderate parties who did not want to give this gift to the PCI and the USSR”, the thought of the co-founder of the Brothers of Italy, who defends himself from criticism by still claiming the moderate turn he has led to the birth of the National Alliance. “The fact that I have embraced Fiuggi’s breakthrough speaks volumes for me. What do I have to do? Then Fini went further, but I still believe that when he defined fascism as absolute evil he was talking about the racial laws ”.

“Everything you say or do is exploited,” he continued. “And we always end up forced to pursue controversy. Then I also give up making comments, as happened in Israel. Let me give you an example: if we remove the flame from the FdI symbol, they will hold us against the reference to the nation and then they will find others. It’s a race I don’t feel like participating in.”

Regarding the recent storm that broke out over Minister Lollobrigida’s words on ethnic substitution, La Russa believes that the prime minister’s brother-in-law has been misunderstood. “But do you really think Lollobrigida is a white supremacist? He himself said that he didn’t know what he was saying, or rather he didn’t know the conspiracy theory of Kalergi ”. Despite the controversy, for April 25 La Russa has promised to do “something that will make everyone agree”.