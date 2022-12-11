La Russa: “Ready to reintroduce a mini-naja”

“When I was a minister I searched – without changing what was not changeable, i.e. the end of military service – to introduce what passed under the name of mini-naja, i.e. 3 voluntary weeks during which everyone could approach the armed forces and then go and bring new blood to all gun associations, depending on where he spent those 3 weeks. I have drafted a bill which will be presented by a group of senators (not by me, as president I cannot) to lead to 40 days” the voluntary mini-naja. So the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, speaking during the closing of the celebrations organized by Alpini in Milan to remember the fallen.

Ruffino (Action): “La Russa nostalgic for books and muskets…”

“Before disagreeing with the method (the president of the Senate does not prepare bills to be presented to others), I am clearly against the merits of the 40-day voluntary mini-naja proposal. I find it serious that there is a desire to encourage the mini-naja by granting school credits for high school diploma or even for graduation. Will a mediocre doctor or engineer get better with credits earned in 40 days of naja? And can the Ministry of Education and Merit really argue that a student’s merit is increased by doing the mini-naja?” So in a note Daniela Ruffino of ‘Azione’.

“However –explains Ruffino– I try to line up two things: first the proposal of an incentive to couples who decide to contract a regular marriage, now the not too voluntary mini-naja if it is true that it gives points and “merit” at school. Does President La Russa know that these are things that have already been seen and tested, let’s say, a century ago? When the famous motto was read on the walls of the University or in the stations: “Book and perfect fascist musket”? I await with curiosity the next bill for a tax on celibacy…”, he concludes with a joke.

