On trial for having smeared the facade of Palazzo Madama with orange paint on 2 January as a form of protest against climate change: now the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, after announcing that the institution would file a civil action, launches a provocation against Last Generation activists. “Let them go to Emilia-Romagna for at least a week as volunteers – says the second office of the state – and certify their active work to shovel mud and help eliminate the damage caused by the flood. It will be my care to try to convince the Senate to withdraw the civil action against them, having given proof of wanting to actually do something for the environment”.

La Russa told Ansa, specifying: “I said I was not against meeting the boys who are accused of having defaced the facade of Palazzo Madama but then the request was not followed up”. Davide Nensi, Alessandro Sulis and Laura Paracini are accused of “aggravated damage”. “We would do it all over again, but we continue with our actions – commented Paracini -. I’m not worried about the trial so much as my future. A future without water, without food and with social collapse, that should terrify everyone”.

Another Ultima Generazione activist, Maria Letizia Ruello, replied to La Russa speaking with Adnkronos: “We are already in Emilia Romagna shoveling mud. We are among the people who are providing relief. La Russa tells us: be good and I will take away your punishment. Last generation is already in Emilia-Romagna but you don’t see it. My son is there, shoveling. He is one of many. We are a very small avant-garde. If 20 people sit on the asphalt of the Gra to block traffic, you will notice. If 20 people go shoveling, you won’t notice.”