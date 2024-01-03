“The Italian law on gun ownership is the most restrictive in Europe and certainly should not be expanded. In fact, I would be even more rigid. In this case it is a problem of opportunity: was it necessary to go armed to the dinner? For me it is always inappropriate, but it is not a political question. The party will then evaluate the situation. I would consider it less serious if a shot had inadvertently been fired at him, rather than at others to whom he gave his gun.” The president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, says this in an interview with La Stampa, speaking about the case of the shooting at the New Year's Eve party from the gun of the FdI deputy, Emanuele Pozzolo.

With Giorgia Meloni appearing to be ready to dump the representative involved in the New Year's Eve incident, La Russa adds: “The party will evaluate the situation. I would consider it less serious if a shot had inadvertently been fired at him, rather than at others to whom he gave his gun.”

In the rest of the interview, the president of the Senate, who is still in Milan, spoke about the next legislative events in 2024 which will involve parliament. First of all, the institutional reform of the premiership: “I will be even more impartial than I have already been. The objective that the center-right has set itself with this reform is to avoid government instability, because we need a longer duration of governments, legislatures and respect for the will of the people which has often been lacking in recent years. Just five articles, nothing more.”