La Russa Jr, accuses her of rape and lo scoop journalistic. Here’s what doesn’t add up

The storm over the president of the Senate does not stop Ignatius LaRussaor rather on his third son Leonardo Apache, accused of sexual assault against a girl.



In fact, they emerge more and more details from the complaint of the alleged victim, but the inconsistencies. At least those storms concerning the ways in which the young woman’s story was brought to light. To raise some perplexities is the newspaper The truth: L’lawyer of the girl, Stephen Welcomeclose to the presentation of the complaint to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, 40 days after the alleged violence which took place between Thursday 18 and Friday 19 May last, he would pitch the story to a local correspondent of the Corriere della Sera, Francesca Morandi, who deals with the provinces of Lodi and Cremona. But the reporter would have deemed the story “too big” for her and would have decided to inform the Milan editorial staff and the newspaper’s two judicial historians, Luigi Ferrarella and Giuseppe Guastella.

In the meantime, the lawsuit, sent with certified email and dated June 29, ended up on the prosecutor’s table added from Milan Letizia Mannella, head of the pool that deals with the vulnerable and the so-called code red crimes, and the prosecutor Rosaria Stagnaro. Thursday morning the carabinieri would have informed the Public Prosecutor’s Office that the alleged victim’s lawyer would be ready to have the news published on the Courier, warning investigators of the risk of yet another media tsunami. But now – continues Giacomo Amadori on The truth – the reporters had closed their work.

An escape Of news That the prosecutor took a counterattack, which only yesterday delegated the Milan mobile team to investigate the case. It therefore seems certain that it was neither the magistrates nor the investigators who delivered the complaint to the journalists. The lawyer, in the article, on the other hand, tries to remove the suspicions of being the source from himself.

