La Russa jr case, the forensic test and the DNA traces of both accused boys

Important news emerges on the sexual assault investigation involving Leonardo Apache The Russian, son of the president of the Senate Ignazio. The forensic resultsin fact, confirmed the presence of genetic profiles of La Russa Jr and DJ Tommaso Gilardoni on the clothes of the 22-year-old who accuses them. The presence of DNA on the findings – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – does not change the framework of the investigation into what happened there night between 18 and 19 May 2023because the suspects themselves have always claimed to have had relationships, according to them consenting, with the girl. Meanwhile, the consultancy ordered by the Prosecutor's Office should be filed by March on the girl's hair to ascertain the possibility presence of Ghb, the “rape drug”.

There is also news on another investigation involving another son of the President of the Senate, this time it is Geronimo. Roberto Old men he asked to be heard by the prosecutors of Florencefollowing the complaint filed for defamation to his detriment, precisely by Geronimo La Russa. In July 2023participating in the “La Gaberiana” festival in Florence, the singer-songwriter – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – said that in 1997during a house party organized by his 14-year-old daughter, some older boys arrived That they stole some objects. Vecchioni filed a complaint. “One was called Geronimo“, he said, not mentioning his surname. Shortly afterwards, he arrived complaint by La Russa.