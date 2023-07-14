The prosecutors of Milan evaluate the request to the Senate on the telephone of La Russa jr

The Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office is evaluating a possible request to the Giunta for the authorization to proceed from the Senate for be able to seize the cell phone of Leonardo Apache La Russa, whose sim you knowwould headed to the law firm where Ignazio La Russa, together with another dozen lawyers, practices legal activity ranging from criminal law to civil and commercial law. A figure that forces the Milan prosecutor’s office to evaluate whether the study in Corso di Porta Vittoria, a few steps from the Milanese court, falls within the appurtenances of the exponent of Fratelli d’Italia and therefore if, as it seems, the request to the Giunta for the authorization to proceed from the Senate will be necessary in order to be able to seize the cell phone of the boy under investigation for sexual violence.



From what has been learned, the need to carry out checks on the 21-year-old’s phone, investigated for sexual violence following the complaint of one of his former schoolmates, is not immediate. Furthermore, before turning to Parliament, prosecutors and investigators intend to give the young man the opportunity to independently deliver his smartphone.

Milan, the staff of La Russa: “End all political speculation of the affair”

“President La Russa, after the appointment of the lawyer. Bazzoni by the son Leonardohas abstained and will abstain from any direct or indirect comment on the matter, having full confidence in the work of the Magistrates of the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office. From a media point of view, however, it is now over the mark”. the staff of Senator and lawyer Ignazio La Russa communicated. “Many times – reads the published text – they have been published in newspapers, online journals and on social media, the photos of another son of the President, with the name of his brother, as well as artificial reconstructions of youthful life for evocative purposes by the La Russa brothers and Leonardo himself (defined as a “trapper” for having posted two songs with lyrics not his own only in 2019, while he is now in his third year of university). with exponents lacking any knowledge of the facts but strong in their ideological convictions, as well as offenses to “La Russa” who, conversely, have always stood out for recognized honorability, honesty and moral uprightness not only with Ignazio, but in the 50 years continuous presence of La Russa in Parliament”, underlined by the staff.





“The conduct of those who replace prosecutors with claims for investigation and preliminary inquiries is no longer tolerable. It surpasses all respect the work of left-wing associations that put up posters and herald political and defamatory flash-mobs. Not to mention gods social. For these reasons, the invitation is renewed to rely solely on the work of the investigators and it is hoped that all political speculation in the matter will end”, it continues. “However, due to what has happened up to now, the La Russa family was forced to appoint the lawyer Vinicio Nardo of the Court of Milan to protect, in the competent judicial offices, the honorability of the President and the other members of the family”.

