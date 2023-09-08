La Russa jr, the outburst of the father of the abused girl: “We must dissolve all doubts”

The investigations on alleged rape of which he is accused son of La Russa they proceed but slowly. The prosecutors have their hands a bit tied and are struggling to understand how the facts really went. A lass accuse Leonardo and a dj friend of harassmentbut to understand what happened at the home of the President of the Senate the night of May 19th must be acquired chat and messages between Ignazio La Russa and his son Leonardo. With an instance, – reads the Corriere della Sera – the girl’s lawyer invites the Milan prosecutor’s office to extract data from mobile phone of the young person and to deposit them in the investigation, but this can happen only with the authorization of the Senate.

“If you fear nothingPresident La Russa – the girl’s father vents to Corriere – shouldn’t have any problems to invite the junta to give the authorisation in order to dispel doubts“. In the meantime, the extraction of chats, text messages, videos and any other data through keywords has begun in the presence of the lawyers of La Russa jr and Tommy Gilardonithe 24-year-old DJ and his friend too investigated.

Read also: Anti-‘Ndrangheta blitz, the yellow on the woman killed and given to pigs in 2016 is close to the solution

Read also: After Caivano, the State has woken up: anti-mafia raids throughout Italy. VIDEO

Subscribe to the newsletter

