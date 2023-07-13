La Russa jr, the father of the 22-year-old reveals a hitherto hidden truth concerning his daughter

Continue to hold the case La Russa Jr. waiting to ascertain the facts, the father of the girl he accuses returns to speak Leonardo Rape Apache and hers are words of pain for her daughter and for the situation in which she lives. “I can say – she tells La Verità – that I love my little girl so much, which I am sorry about what happened to her. I’m not a bigot, my daughter is not a virgin and if he has sex with someone, it’s part of his life. The problem is not that. The problem is if a girl does it and she doesn’t know she did it because she took a substance of what are generally defined as “sex drugs”, I think we will have to try to understand that. The girl’s father says that she will very difficult to prove intake of rape drugs.

Then talk about cocaine: “Obviously I, as a parent, – continues the parent of the 22-year-old in La Verità – I can only get angry but, unfortunately, the girl no longer depends on me”. And this because “not only is she of age, but she lives with my ex-wife, a woman from whom I divorced 15 years ago and we haven’t communicated since then. They happened very unfortunate and sad facts in these 15 years. My ex wife and I never spoke again. However my daughter lived a terrible story “for not knowing what he did in those hole hours“.

