La Russa jr, the truth is in that phone card. The issue enters Parliament

There is no peace for the president of the Senate Ignazio The Russianafter the investigation of Reports and the controversy complete with the announcement of a lawsuit over the accusations of alleged links between his family and organized crime, the case concerning the son: Leonardo Apache. The question about sexual violence to the detriment of one lass – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – it will end in Senate. As far as it turns out, the magistrates are willing to ask authorization from the Council of the Senate to get the cell phone SIM by La Russa jr. Now the SIM could be useful to investigators for track your movements of Apache in the days between May 18th and 19th and following days, days in which, according to the complaint of the alleged victim, a 22-year-old Milanese girl, the violence took place.

Read also: La Russa, Vespa’s support. On Rai 1 the attack on Rai 3, Report and Ranucci

Read also: La Russa sues Report. Ranucci attacks the father of the president of the Senate

In the investigation – continues Il Fatto – it is Tommaso Gilardoni is also under investigation, 24 years old, from Como, and studied Economics in London. He loves DJing and has friends in the star system. But in addition to clarifying the issue of chats, theThe Prosecutor’s Office is carrying out genetic analyses on the biological traces found by the Mangiagalli anti-violence center where the alleged victim went on 19 May. As far as can be seen from these traces, the prosecutors have identified only one male DNA and not two as had been hypothesized. Significant discovery that if confirmed could cast doubt on the reconstruction of the complaint. To find a genetic and investigative match, it will be necessary to take the DNA of the two suspects. For La Russa jr, as already happened in transparency for mobile phones, it will not be complicated. To understand Gilardonithe withdrawal of which can also take place through a rogatory request.

Subscribe to the newsletter

