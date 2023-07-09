La Russa Jr, medical report on rape allegation under scrutiny

We are still in the investigation phase, but details are not lacking in theaccusation of rape against the son of the president of the Senate, Leonardo Apache La Russa. What has emerged in the last few hours is above all what emerges from the court reporting of the Mangiagalli clinic, which however leaves many question marks. In fact, the proceeding against the 21-year-old will focus entirely on the ability of the 22-year-old Milanese who accuses him of rape and to express a valid consent to the sexual relationship that the two would have consumed under the roof of the La Russa house.

Injuries ‘could be consistent with sexual assault’ says to the Corriere della Sera a source working on the investigation by the Milan prosecutor’s office. The story is considered “credible”. The prosecutors will have to ascertain what happened in the two-story apartment of the La Russa family near Corso Buenos Aires. The gynecological examination, as mentioned, ascertained the three injuries. The compatibility issue is very slippery. By the way, explains the Courierwould not even be a decisive issue for the outcome of the investigation, because the crime of sexual violence can also be committed without coercion but by induction. The investigators of the Mobile of Milan will acquire the phone records to verify communications and movements of the people involved. The recordings of the cameras outside and inside the disco and near the La Russa home will also be acquired.

Always the Courier he specifies that there are three girls – two friends and an acquaintance – from whom the investigators will be able to draw, either as eyewitnesses of some crucial moments or as interlocutors in some chats on the following morning, elements useful for verifying the reliability of the 22-year-old’s story. One in particular explains to the girl that after the cocktail she was no longer herself. “I don’t remember anything. Tell me about yesterday, was I drugged?”. She asks to which her friend allegedly replied: “You weren’t listening to me, I think she drugged you. You didn’t listen to me, then you ran away because I never found you again. You were fine until she brought you the drink.”

