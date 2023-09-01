La Russa jr, investigations are slow. The difficulties associated with the parliamentary immunity of the head of the Senate. Here’s what’s happening

The investigation on the alleged rape involving the son of the president of the Senate Russia continues but for the prosecutors it is an obstacle course, because everything concerning Leonardo Ignazio’s father is covered from parliamentary immunity. Consequently – we read in the Corriere della Sera – on the two telephones of the 21-year-old Leonard Apache La Russa no judicial examination of the family chat, precisely because among the members of the shared chat there is also the father-parliamentary president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa; and instead no limit is placed on the acquisition of other messages (other than those in the chat shared by La Russa senior) between Leonardo and his relatives, like siblings or mom or other relativesbecause what matters (in light of the dictates of the Constitutional Court and Cassation) is “the investigative focus”, which in this case it has no connection with parliamentary activities.

