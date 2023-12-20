La Russa jr, the explicit videos found on the mobile phone thanks to an interception

There is news on the alleged rape of which Ignazio La Russa's son and his DJ friend are accused. Leonardo Apache And Tommaso Gilardoni they were reported by a girl and the facts date back to 18 May 2023. They are popping up now – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – three videos from that nightthese are some videos shot with cell phones that document what happened in the house of president of the Senate. The first video, made from the mobile phone of the son of the Fratelli d'Italia exponent, shows a rsexual intercourse on a sofa. In the second they see each other the girl and Gilardoni in the shower. In the third video the three talk and seem to joke with each other. A short fragment of the latter apparently circulated. The Milan prosecutor's office, which is investigating sexual violence, seized the mobile phone of La Russa's son but not the SIM, registered to the father. The medical report from the Mangiagalli clinic speaks of injuries compatible with violence.

THE video in question would have been found thanks to an interception. A witness, an acquaintance of Gilardoni, – continues Il Corriere – spoke about it immediately after being there questioned with his father on the phone. According to the newspaper, in the frames the girl accusing the son of the president of the Senate he would be aware and involved. But the videos are not useful in proving whether the mix of alcohol and drugs she had taken could have done so alter his mental state and compromised his ability to self-determine. The defense of the young people has always maintained that the relationships were consenting. In the girl's blood traces of drugs were also found.

