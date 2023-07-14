Leonardo La Russa and Ciro Grillo, accusations of rape and coincidences

THE court cases involving Ciro Grillo and Leonardo La Russa immediately appeared very similar. Two girls accuse the boys of sexual assault and if the presence of a third man at the home of the president of the Senate were ascertained, in both circumstances it would be gang harassment. But this is not the only one coincidence, a particular fact also appears – we read in La Verità. AND

Both girls, in fact, have frequented for a period the same school. It is a high school and precisely a high school. And precisely in that institute the 22-year-old who denounced Leonardo met his son Of Ignatius. Now she’s facing a rape charge against her. It goes without saying that from a judicial point of view, the situation of the two boys is currently different. Cyrus Grillo was postponed to judgment with his friends and is facing trial. For Leonardo La Russa, the Milan prosecutor’s office is still in the phase of preliminary investigations.

Read also: La Russa jr, the girl’s father: “She’s not a virgin”

Read also: Filippo Facci: “I’m a victim, without the Rai contract I’m ruined”

Those risqué videos of the 22-year-old accusing Leonardo “normalized” by the left, Repubblica only talks about her eating pasta: forbidden to say anything

Subscribe to the newsletter

