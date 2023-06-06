“The fight against feminicides? If I were in government I would put the maximum possible energy into it” in the meantime I say to “immediately double the 600 carabinieri who deal with it”. Thus the president of the Senate Ignatius LaRussa, guest of Aria che Tira, on La 7, on the theme of feminicides. “I think we need to call a demonstration of men only, to give a signal, it is we men who must become aware. A signal must start from us and from families, respect for women starts in the family, if you see a son who doesn’t show respect I say that a slap is needed “, she concludes.