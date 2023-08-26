La Russa defends Lollobrigida: “I invite Schlein to eat a poor dish”

There is controversy over the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa who in a post on Facebook defended the minister Francesco Lollobrigida after his statements on the “poor who eat better than the rich”.

“Once again, even with regard to Minister Lollobrigida, many understand Toma for Rome – writes La Russa on social media – He compares the different eating habits of Americans with ours and they ‘understand’ instead that he is talking about basic income. Lollobrigida censures countries where ‘the choice of food is linked to wealth’ and they “understand” the opposite”.

“Not to mention that even following their erroneous contortions it is still true that a poor dish like pasta alla norma (tomato, eggplant and salted ricotta) is tastier and healthier for me than any expensive dish. If they want, I could invite Schlein and his companions to lunch to have them personally verified”.