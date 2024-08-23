La Russa: “The list of supporters of Israel published on the new PCI website is a threat to security”

Storm over the list drawn up by new Communist Party with the names of supporters of Israel “I find it very serious that the new Communist Party has published on its website the names and surnames of politicians, journalists and businessmen ‘guilty’ of supporting Israel. This is a serious and unacceptable attack on freedom of thought and a worrying threat to the safety of the people involved. In extending my sincere closeness to all those included in this shameful proscription list, I hope for firm and unanimous condemnation,” wrote the President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, on social media.

“Fight against Zionist agents”

The authors of the list believe that “the fight against Zionist organizations and agents operating in Italy is a fight both to support the resistance of the Palestinian people and to liberate our country from Italian and foreign imperialist groups and in particular from the US-NATO protectorate!”.

The condemnation of the Jewish Community

The Jewish Community of Rome expresses “the firmest condemnation of the blacklist of alleged ‘Zionist agents’ that appeared on the Internet, and solidarity with those cited therein, in particular the numerous members of the CER”. “The only thing missing was the instrument of the blacklist, and the public pillory with names and surnames,” he adds, “to complete the disheartening repertoire of a resurgent anti-Semitism that increasingly raises its voice and the level of its threats. Pointing out the targets of a racist, visceral, never-defeated hatred is in itself a form of violence and incitement to violence, with respect to which we invite the political and cultural world to express itself in a clear, unequivocal and above all unanimous manner, because at stake are the very values ​​on which our democracy is founded”.