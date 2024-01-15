Once again Ignazio La Russa misses the opportunity to declare himself anti-fascist. Today, Monday 15 January, the President of the Senate visited the Shoah Memorial, at Platform 21 in Milan, accompanied by life senator Liliana Segre, veteran of the Nazi extermination camps.

At the end of the visit La Russa made some statements in front of the press, but when a journalist asked him if, given the context, he felt anti-fascist, the exponent of Fratelli d'Italia replied in a severe tone: “Don't devalue these occasions with these things.”

La Russa at the Shoah Memorial in Milan. “Do you feel a bit anti-fascist today?” asks a reporter. “Do not devalue these occasions with these things,” replied the president of the Senate. #HANDLE pic.twitter.com/P9Yez5xGh8 — ANSA Agency (@Agenzia_Ansa) January 15, 2024

“What happened was, without a shadow of a doubt, absolute evil,” La Russa said during the visit. “This occasion – she later said in front of journalists – must be repeated as often as possible, especially for students”.

“I invite everyone to visit these places as a warning so that all this can never happen again,” underlined the president of the Senate. “I gave Senator Segre a plaque with article 3 of our Constitution. Go read it.”

Then, as he walked away, a journalist asked him: “Do you feel a bit anti-fascist today?”. But La Russa clearly avoided answering: “Good morning everyone,” he said. Then she added, addressing the author of the question: “Don't devalue these opportunities with these things”.

