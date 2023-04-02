La Russa “apologizes to those who were offended” by the words on Via Rasella

“I sincerely regret that in the context of a long interview given to Libero, following my few words in response to a specific question on the specious criticisms addressed to Giorgia Meloni on the occasion of the celebrations for the Fosse Ardeatine massacre – to which I have more ‘ times participated with deep indignation and emotion – a wider controversy was born than the one I wanted to close”. The president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa writes it in a note.

“With the exception of the people who commented speciously and in bad faith, instead I want to apologize to those who, even on the strength of inaccurate reports, have found reasons to feel offended“, he adds. “I have no difficulty in specifying that I was wrong in not pointing out that the Germans killed in via Rasella were Nazi soldiers but I thought it was obvious and obvious as well as notorious”.

“Then I don’t know if the news, published several times and which I took for granted, that the South Tyrolean reservists employed in the German Police were also part of the military band of the corps is actually wrong. Indeed, what is certain is that precisely to avoid controversy, I deliberately refrained from saying that many, even from the left, were very critical of the partisan action in via Rasella. I limited myself to saying ‘it was not one of the most glorious pages of the partisan Resistance'”, adds La Russa.

For Schlein, La Russa’s apology on via Rasella “isn’t enough”

“La Russa’s apology is not enough. He cannot rewrite history by denying anti-fascism”. The secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein at the Festival of Politics del Domani he replies to the president of the Senate, who tried to end the controversy over his sentences regarding the attack in via Rasella, the partisan action to which the Nazis responded with the Fosse Ardeatine massacre.

“It will be an April 25th of struggle: come all of you so as not to allow anyone to rewrite history”, continued Schlein, “there is a problem with this majority in pronouncing the word ‘anti-fascist’. For us it is not a problem “.

Opening to dialogue on the Pnrr

“The government and the majority say an enormous amount every day and they do so in order not to answer two questions: what is the state of implementation of the Pnrr? Secondly, they have not yet said what is the truth about massacre of Cutro“, Schlein said, according to which “the situation of the implementation of the Pnrr deserves a full discussion with the Parliament and with the social partners, as the EU also foresees. We must be in a position to do our part, we would like to establish the modalities of a constant comparison with the government”.

“The Democratic Party will no longer finance the Libyan coastguard. The European Union’s Charter of Fundamental Rights does not provide for collective rejections. The government is asking Brussels the wrong questions. Instead of waging war on the NGOs, we need to forcefully ask for a sea nostrum Europea,” added Schlein.

