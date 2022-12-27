The vintage image with the symbol of the Italian Social Movement and the tricolor flame, to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of the fascist-inspired party, and the inscription: “In memory of my father, who was one of the founders of the Italian Social Movement in Sicily and who chose with the MSI throughout his life, the path of free and democratic participation in defense of his ideas respectful of the Italian Constitution”.

The president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa joins Isabella Rauti, Undersecretary of Defence, in the public declarations commemorating 26 December 1946, the date on which the far-right party was born from veterans of the Italian Social Republic such as Giorgio Almirante, Pino Romualdi and former exponents of the fascist regime.

Rauti had relaunched an old photo of his father, Pino Rauti, speaking of “deep roots” that “never freeze”. The oppositions arise and ask for the resignation of both members of the majority. “Only a few days ago they swore on the anti-fascist Constitution and now they exalt the founders, birth and history of the MSI. Isabella Rauti and Ignazio La Russa are incompatible with their government and institutional roles. An unspeakable cultural drift. Resignation!”, the deputy of the Pd Stefano Vaccari attacks on Twitter.

Harsh words towards La Russa from the former Speaker of the Chamber Laura Boldrini: “Zero sense of institutions. The second office of the state is debased”.

The president of the senators dem Simona Malpezzi is more institutional: “With all human respect – he writes – for the fathers of Isabella Rauti and Ignazio La Russa, their nostalgic outings towards the MSI are serious. Those who represent the institutions cannot fail to remember that the democratic roots of the country and our Constitution are anti-fascist”.

In defense of the two exponents of the majority, the words of Alberto Balboni, president of the constitutional affairs commission at the Brothers of Italy quota: “Some nostalgic for the civil war deny Isabella Rauti, Ignazio La Russa and with them an entire political community, the right to remember the foundation of the MSI and the importance it had for Italian democracy”.