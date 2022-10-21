Rome: mannequins depicting La Russa and Fontana hanged

Mannequins depicting the presidents of the House and Senate, Lorenzo Fontana and Ignazio La Russawere “hung” from a bridge on the Lungotevere of Rome during the procession of students who were demonstrating this morning in the capital.

The banner “Different governments, same interests” was also displayed next to the puppets. The police intervened on the spot and proceeded to remove the mannequins and the banner.

The episode follows the threatening and insulting writings that appeared immediately after the election of the presidents of the chambers.

