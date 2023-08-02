“Today is the 43rd anniversary of the cowardly terrorist attack which, on the morning of 2 August 1980, struck the heart of the city of Bologna and the whole of Italy and perhaps not just Italy. That day, at this precise time, at 10.25, a very high-potential bomb exploded in the waiting room of the Bologna station, causing 85 victims and over 200 injured”. The president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, said this in the Chamber, commemorating the anniversary of the Bologna massacre of 2 August 1980, taking the floor precisely at 10.25. “Those dramatic images of devastation, blood, despair, are still engraved deep in our memory today.

Images that we must not and do not want to forget, because memory is the glue of our identity and nothing is more cowardly than an attack carried out by those who, hiding their hand, hit innocent people, children and women, people who were looking for a start to their holiday that day and that day they met their death. Preserving memory is everyone’s duty; passing it on is the moral imperative we have towards the younger generations, so that the love for those values ​​of freedom and democracy that are engraved in our Constitution will never fail ”, she added.

“A commitment to truth and knowledge that we owe to all the victims of terrorism and in relation to which I believe it is essential to continue, also in this Legislature, the important work of declassification of the acts of the Parliamentary Commissions of Inquiry which investigated many tragic pages of the our past, in order to remove every shadow, every doubt, every question that is still open”, says the second office of state.

“However, the definitive judicial truth that attributed the responsibility for this massacre to the neo-fascist matrix must be dutifully remembered. I would also like to address a thought to the associations of the families of the victims of the massacres and terrorism, whom I thank for their tireless work of raising awareness and supporting the institutions and the judiciary. But on this day of pain, memory and sharing it is also important to remember the pride, courage and determination with which the whole nation, has never and I repeat never, bent on the blackmail of fear and – united – defeated terrorism, by contrasting the violence of bombs with the force of justice and democracy. In renewing to the families of the victims of the Bologna massacre – and of all the victims of terrorism – my sincere closeness and my moved thoughts, I invite the Chamber to observe a minute’s silence”, concluded La Russa.