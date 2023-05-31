“I wish to renew a strong thought of admiration and gratitude to the precious social, health, cultural and scientific work carried out by the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association, to protect the rights, dignity and hopes of those affected by this terrible disease and of those who stands next to it”. This was written by the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa in a message on the occasion of an event promoted today by Aism in the Senate for the national week of multiple sclerosis.

“Today’s event – which I am proud to host in the Senate – is undoubtedly an opportunity to inform and raise awareness both on the cruelty of a disease from which over 130,000 people suffer in Italy, and on its dramatic social and economic effects: on the injustices and daily difficulties that affect the quality of life of the sick and their families”. And on the World Multiple Sclerosis Day which took place yesterday, thanks to the many initiatives promoted by Aism, on the territory, to the participation of the Institutions which, like the Senate, lit up the facades of their buildings in red, and to the attention of media, La Russa’s hope “is that it can serve to renew and consolidate a common commitment in defense of that right to life which is indeed the right to health, but above all the right to a free and dignified existence”.