The President of the Senate also specified: “Berlusconi’s vaffa in the classroom? It was for Giorgia Meloni. Now he understands that he is a state leader”

Among the guests of the new edition of the show Beasts Of Francesca Fagnaniwhich airs tomorrow night, Tuesday February 21, there is the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, exponent of Brothers of Italy, party of Premier Giorgia Meloni. Before the airing of the program, some statements of her were leaked.

Ignazio La Russa alle Beasts and homosexuality — Among the statements of the second state office there is a joke about homosexuality which is causing a lot of discussion: “What if my son told me he was homosexual? I would gladly accept the news. Because I believe that a heterosexual person like me wants their child to look like them. But if it doesn’t, be patient. It would be as if he were a Milan fan. ” Let’s remember that La Russa is notoriously an Inter fan. Then she added:” I love the female gender “and”the aesthetic level of women in the centre-right has decreasedthe quality has increased, I don’t look to the left…”. See also He turns his ankle, Bastoni comes out injured: the Champions League with Liverpool is at risk

Silvio Berlusconi’s “vaffa”. — La Russa also said she hated political correctness and then answered a question about the leader of Forza Italia: “Silvio Berlusconi’s ‘vaffa’ on the Senate floor during the vote for president it was for Giorgia Meloni. I say it for the first time: he was very angry because Giorgia had placed limits on the names of the ministers and was picking on me. The stakes were above all for Ronzulli and other minors “. And she added:” Silvio is beginning to understand that Giorgia Meloni is not a little girl who grew up too quickly, but a state leader. I say that with good reason.”