DeTapeo
Cured meats, select cheeses, salted meats, fine laterío and good traditional cuisine are the credentials of this novelty in the Ibiza neighborhood
Roxana Tuki was born on Easter Island (Chile) and Adelin Fatú in Romania, but in Madrid – with two decades of work in the kitchen and dining room – they have cultivated a traditional soul. That’s why his dream was to open a tavern. Since last month…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Rox #Tavern #dream #friends #Retiro
Leave a Reply