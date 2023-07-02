Sunday, July 2, 2023, 7:59 p.m.



| Updated 20:17h.

The Spanish soccer team will be at the Olympic Games in Paris. England’s classification for the semifinals of the European under-21 guarantees the presence of the team led by Santi Denia in the great planetary event that will be held next year.

La Rojita caressed the ticket after beating Switzerland on Saturday with a goal from Miranda in extra time that once again put Spain among the four best on the Old Continent. He just needed England, out of the fight since King Charles III’s subjects compete in the Olympics under the flag of the United Kingdom, or the host France, to win this Sunday in their respective duels to definitively stamp the passport and the British bloc did not failed.

A goal in the 34th minute of the first half by Anthony Gordon, a Newcastle striker, served as England knocked down Portugal and certified their place in the semifinals of the Under-21 Euro Cup. The Portuguese tried to react in search of an equalizer and multiplied their approaches to the goal guarded by James Trafford, but the ‘Three Lions’ resisted Portugal’s attacks at the Ramaz Shengelia Stadium in Georgia and kept their chances of fighting for the title alive. By the way, they put Spain headlong into the Olympic Games in Paris, the first of the objectives with which La Rojita reached the European under-21, where he pursues his sixth title.

Those in Paris will be the twelfth Olympic Games in which Spain will participate in the soccer competition. It should be remembered that the Spanish team is the current Olympic runner-up, after the team led by the current senior coach, Luis de la Fuente, won the silver medal two years ago in Tokyo, where they lost in the final against Brazil .