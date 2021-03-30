Spain will be in the final phase of the European Under-21, which will be played between May 31 and June 6 in Hungary and Slovenia. The team led by Luis de la Fuente, defender of the title who tied two years ago at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, defeated the Czech Republic with a double from Dani Gómez, agitator with his entry into the second half of a match that until then resisted La Rojita, and sealed the go to the quarterfinals as group winners.

After starting his career in the tournament with a comfortable victory against Slovenia and signing a draw with Italy in a clash in which he was better than the transalpinos, before beating the Czechs going from less to more, the young batch of Spanish promises were He will elbow again with the elite within a championship that saw how they also advanced this Tuesday Germany and the Netherlands in group I, in addition to the ‘azzurra’, behind Spain in the second key. All of them heavyweights to whom other powers such as France, Portugal or Croatia could join this Wednesday.

De la Fuente looked for freshness in the eleven of La Rojita to confront a Czech team that was armed with a 4-4-2, dispensing with one of the three centrals that he had been using, and who stood up from the beginning. With Moncayola as pivot instead of Zubimendi, who was not in optimal conditions, the coach placed Barrenetxea on the left side of the offensive front, to the detriment of captain Cucurella, and opted for Pedrosa for the left-handed side, despite the fact that Miranda shone in that position against Slovenia and Italy. For his part, Pipa covered the loss of the sanctioned Mingueza on the right side.

Spain Álvaro, Pipa, Cuenca, Guillamón, Pedrosa, Moncayola, Gonzalo Villar (Pozo, min. 73), Puado (Fran Beltrán), Manu García (Riqui Puig, min. 81), Barrenetxea (Yeremi Pino, min. 81) and Abel Ruiz (Dani Gómez, min. 65). 0

Czech Republic Jedlicka, Fukala, Chalus, Krejcl, Sadilek, Sulc (Zitny, min. 84), Havelka, Bucha (Janosek, min. 92), Vanicek (Ostrak, min. 75), Karabec and Lingr (Sasinka, min. 73). Goals: 1-0: min. 69, Dani Gomez. 2-0: min. 78, Dani Gomez. Referee: Giorgi Krvashvili (Georgia). He admonished Vanicek, Barrenetxea, Krejcl, Chalus, and Lingr. Incidents: Group stage match of the European Under-21, played at the Celje Stadium (Slovenia).

With the cards thus arranged, a competitive match was born in which it was difficult for Spain to take command due to the good disposition of the Czechs, who defended very together and closed the spaces well. Nevertheless, the entrances by the bands of Barrenetxea and Puado and the game between the lines of Manu García generated a sense of danger when La Rojita managed to put a rhythm to her attacks. The best chance of the entire first half would come from an acceleration by Puado on the right, although Barrenetxea was unable to complete the shot at the mouth of the goal and a picturesque opportunity disappeared.

Spain was worth the draw to certify the pass to the quarterfinals, but Italy’s defeat of Slovenia (three goals in the first half hour) shook the fight for the first place in the group and raised the risk of any confusion. It is true that the Czechs barely freaked out before the break, but the lack of government in the core demanded adjustments in La Rojita to avoid a scare.

Decisive change



Despite this, De la Fuente did not alter the eleven when he returned from the booth, which does not mean that the lawsuit continued along the same lines. Spain put one more point of aggressiveness and verticality, stepping on militarized areas with some frequency. First Gonzalo Villar and then Moncayola surrounded the Czech mark, although without fruit. The traffic jam caused the Riojan technician, now yes, to shake the tree. Outside Abel Ruiz and inside Dani Gómez in search of more biting up front. The change paid off almost immediately. Hugo Guillamón started and filtered to the right for Barrenetxea to serve a center measured at the tip of Levante, accurate with the rapier to unbalance the score.

The goal rewarded the Spanish coach, who had already managed to energize La Rojita’s game by exchanging the flanks of Barrenetxea and Puado and also hit the spot by betting on the relay up front. Because Dani Gómez was not happy with the first and immediately sealed the second goal as well, this time receiving a chopped service from Manu García to execute with a tremendous left foot inside the area and catapult Spain to the final phase of the U21 European Championship with top honors. Your rivals can already take note.