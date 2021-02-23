The National Team closes its qualifying phase against Poland today. The party is a mere procedure for Spain and a final for the Poles, since they play second in the group, go to the playoff and dream of the European Championship. The Selection, as Vilda admitted in the previous one, wants to put the finishing touch to this historic qualifying phase.

La Roja starts as a favorite on paper (position 12 in the FIFA ranking against 29 of the rival) but It should not be forgotten that the only setback for the Spanish team in qualifying for England 2022 was against the Poles (0-0 in November 2019). In addition, Spain has a thorn from a few months earlier in the Algarve Cup, when they fell to the Poles 3-0.

With the Euro bill in her hand, Vilda can reward the less common players. He already did it against Azerbaijan and it is expected that almost the majority of those called up can add minutes. Young women will be the protagonists again, for sure. Paredes and Lola, who were unable to travel to Azerbaijani lands due to the quarantine imposed in France, are expected to be among those chosen. Two heavyweights of the team to give importance to the match that at the qualifying level does not have it for Spain.

Low. Poland comes with the handicap of not having its star in the squad, Ewa Pajor. The 24-year-old Wolfsburg forward has just come out of a major injury and will not be able to put the trusty Spanish defense to the test. The greatest Polish potential comes from goalkeeper Kiedrzynek, also from the German team, and PSG defender Dudek. The attack, like the team in general, is quite young. Spain closes a path to the Euro that already closed a few days ago with the game recital and Baku goals. Today is a procedure and also an award.