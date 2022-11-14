The 26 footballers that Luis Enrique summoned last Friday to represent Spain in the World Cup in Qatar are already in the Ciudad del Fútbol de La Rozas. Happy for the opportunity that the coach has given them, excited to wear La Roja in the great planetary event and, above all, hoping to play a prominent role in the event they have dreamed of since their earliest childhood, Lucho’s centurions arrived this Monday to what will be the base camp for the national team until noon on Tuesday, when they will take the plane that will take them to the Jordanian city of Amman to face on Thursday the only preparatory match that they have planned for the exotic World Cup that will be played in the small emirate and on atypical dates from Sunday.

The eighteen footballers belonging to teams from the League, five from the Premier, two from Ligue 1 and one from the Bundesliga who embody the yearning for greatness of the Spanish parish paraded throughout the morning with smiling faces before entering the facilities and be received by Luis Enrique, architect and indisputable figure of an author team that is flying high again.

After reaching the semi-finals of the multi-venue European Championship last year, proclaiming themselves runner-up in the third edition of the League of Nations and qualifying again for the Final Four of the vibrant UEFA tournament that has supplanted the inconsequential friendlies of another time, the The Spanish team does not set any type of limits in a World Cup in which Spain aspires to make up for the setbacks harvested in Brazil ’14 and Russia ’18. “My bar is infinity,” said the Asturian coach.

Conjured to meet this ambitious goal are already the 26 internationals. Only six of them have previous experience in a World Cup, so for the remaining 20 it will be their debut in the national team competition par excellence. But the extraordinary motivation and the formidable union of the locker room more than compensate for the inexperience of a troop that walks in unison with Luis Enrique. “In addition to being young, the team really wants to do well, to win, and that is reflected on the field,” said Pedri, one of the axes on which the national team’s game will pivot on Monday

The Spanish team is planning a training session this Monday afternoon, starting at 6:30 p.m., in which the physical condition of the internationals can be checked. Morata, who missed Atlético’s cup duel against Almazán, arrives in cotton wool and Laporte continues to show off the war wounds left by the violent clash of his head with Ben Mee’s elbow during the match that measured the weekend at Manchester City with Brentford.

On Tuesday, at 11:00 am, they will train again at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas before having lunch and heading to Amman. There, in the Jordanian capital, they will exercise on Wednesday at the Amman International Stadium, venue for the friendly that will face Spain with Jordan on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Once the procedure has been completed, the Spanish internationals will fly to Qatar, where they plan to arrive after midnight on Thursday. From then on, his base camp will be Qatar University, located in Doha. Spain will debut in the World Cup on Wednesday the 23rd, taking on Costa Rica at 5:00 p.m. On Sunday the 27th, at 8:00 p.m., they will face Germany and will close the group stage against Japan on December 1, also at 8:00 p.m.