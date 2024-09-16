Ciudad Juarez.- Around 17,000 children have benefited from the School Sponsorship program of the La Rodadora Interactive Museum. This program is also implemented for people who come to Parque Central and do not have the resources to pay the entrance fee. Jonathan Aragón, Marketing Manager, commented that the program is aimed at educational institutions located in vulnerable areas of Ciudad Juárez. “One of the objectives of La Rodadora is that children and students are motivated to continue studying; it also serves a lot to strengthen what they see in class, for example, the topics they see in books, they live them here,” he commented. So far this year the museum has received approximately 110,000 people, including school sponsorship visitors, Aragón explained. “Many times we have people coming from Parque Central, we see that they come and do not have the resources and we sponsor their entrance at the ticket office,” said the interviewee. He commented that Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) trainings have already been implemented for teachers, which favor stimulating reasoning and problem solving with the purpose of strengthening education on the border. “It is for this new methodology that is coming in education, not only here in Mexico but worldwide,” said Aragón. To access school sponsorship, institutions must call (656) 257-0913 to the school visits department to check if they have sponsorship, since they have a waiting list, and check if they meet the characteristics of being in the colonies of vulnerable areas of the city; once they have registered, they call them so they can come at no cost, said Aragón. He invited them to come this weekend to celebrate the national holidays and to take advantage of the two for one. To do so, they only have to wear a green, white or red t-shirt, or come with clothing alluding to these Mexican holidays. The museum will have the library open, as well as the dinosaur exhibition, said Aragón.

