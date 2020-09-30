A tragedy occurred in La Rochelle (Charente-Maritime) on the night of Saturday 26 to Sunday 27 September. A pregnant woman lost her life. She was not taken care of by the Samu, although her relatives had contacted the rescue services on three occasions.

Three calls in the void

The public prosecutor confirmed in a statement that the entourage of the young woman who died did call the Samu on several occasions. The woman, who had learned of her pregnancy a few days earlier, was staying with her in-laws and was seized with nausea and pain. After two calls during the night, her relatives wanted to go to the emergency room, but she was no longer transportable. After a third call, still unsuccessful, the emergency services went to their home, 30 kilometers from La Rochelle, but they were unable to revive her.

