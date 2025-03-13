The Junta de Castilla y León has published today in the Official Gazette (BOCYL) the granting of prior administrative authorization (AAP) and the administrative construction authorization (AAC) for Roblum, the biomass plant of the La Robla Green project.

This biomass cogeneration installation, which will have a capacity of 49.99 MW electric and A co -capture plant? of 400,000 tons per year, It represents a decisive step in the regional strategy of the region. “Obtaining these authorizations is a fundamental milestone for the energy transition in Castilla y León and consolidates our commitment to a sustainable industrial model,” said Yann Dumont, Executive Vice President of Reolum.

With these approvals, Roblum advances towards its construction, consolidating itself as a reference in the generation of renewable energy and carbon capture. The plant will use agricultural biomass as fuel, in order to promote the circular economy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. In addition, it will contribute significantly to the reduction of greenhouse gases through its innovative CO2 capture technology. “We are developing an infrastructure that will not only produce clean energy, but will also capture large -scale carbon emissions, which It places us at the forefront of decarbonization in Europe “Dumont added.

This regulatory milestone reinforces the positioning of robla as a sustainable industrial pole and marks a turning point in the conversion of the fair transition zone, which will generate economic opportunities and employment in the region.

Techniques gathered and Siemens Energy lead the engineering phase

In parallel, the La Robla Green project continues to consolidate its development with the recent adjudication of FEED engineering (Front End Engineering Design) to the consortium formed by techniques gathered and Siemens Energy. This recently announced collaboration reinforces the technological strength of the project, which with an investment of 850 million euros, will become one of the largest renewable methanol plants in Europe.

“To carry out a project of this magnitude, we needed partners with experience and technological capacity. The alliance with techniques gathered and Siemens Energy will allow us to develop A world reference plant in sustainable e-methanol production“Dumont explained.

Robla Green will integrate renewable hydrogen and biogenic carbon captured in Roblum for e-methanol production, a key fuel for decarbonization of maritime and aerial transport. This initiative also participates Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which will contribute advanced Co?, And Johnson Matthey, whose Emerald technology will allow direct hydrogenation of the CO? caught.

The project has A financial support of 180 million euros Coming from the European Valles of Hydrogen program, consolidating robla as one of the main renewable hydrogen clusters in Spain.

The construction of Roblum and Robla Green will involve an unprecedented impulse for the region, with the generation of 200 jobs in the operation and maintenance of plants, as well as opportunities for reindustrialization in an area affected by the closure of thermal plants. “Beyond technological innovation, our commitment to the community is absolute. This project will prioritize local hiring and encourage the training of professionals in new sustainable technologies “Dummont said.

“In Reolum, we are committed to the development of projects that generate a positive impact on the environment and society. Roblum and Robla Green are clear examples of our vision of a more sustainable future,” Yann Dumont concluded.