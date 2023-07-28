The Parliament of La Rioja repealed this Friday the Animal Protection Law with the votes of PP and Vox. PP (PP)

The Parliament of The Rioja has repealed the regional Animal Protection Law at the initiative of the Popular Party, which has been joined by the two Vox deputies. This opens a new front between the regional and municipal governments of PP and Vox that emerged from the May 28 elections and the central government, which approved a controversial animal protection law in Congress in March. In September, this state norm —higher in rank than the regional ones— will come into force.

Sergio García Torres, director of Animal Rights, the department that promoted the regulation, criticizes La Rioja’s decision in statements to EL PAÍS: “It is the first community to repeal an animal protection law. I think it’s a big mistake. In any case, from September they will have to adapt to state regulations”.

The spokesperson for the PP in the La Rioja Parliament, Cristina Maiso, has defended this Friday the urgent procedure, and in a single reading, due to the “simplicity” of the bill to repeal this law, given that it only has one article . For Maiso, “it is urgent” to repeal this law, “much more than declaring a natural park”, in relation to the Alto Najerilla Natural Park Law approved by the socialist government.

In his opinion, the standard “is generating many problems and is not serving the purpose for which it was created.” “An insecurity that means that he cannot stay another minute,” he asserted, recalling that the Popular Party “always opposed” her. “We are here because the PP has the mandate to make things change”, he said, while announcing that “it will promote a process to have a good law that respects animals and the rights of the sectors that work with them” .

It has been supported by the fact that the law is in “contradiction” with the state law, which will come into force in September, and that “it has not ended animal abandonment”. The first “misalignment” that he has cited is that “he does not differentiate between pets and animals for use”: “In La Rioja no animal is excluded and the national one excludes those used in specific activities, sports, grazing or hunting”, has indicated.

Meanwhile, the Vox spokesman, Ángel Alda, has seen that repealing a law with such a “limited effect” is an “image laundering” of the PP, for which he has asked the popular president, Gonzalo Capellán, “deadlines to repeal other ideological laws”, among which includes gender violence.

The criticisms of PP and Vox include arguments similar to those that were heard in Congress during the processing of the so-called Law for the Protection of Animal Rights and Welfare, the first state regulation on a matter already regulated at the regional level that was approved in March. The norm has experienced different controversies, from a first draft that stirred up hunters and veterinarians to different changes, such as the exclusion of hunting dogs —promoted by the PSOE—, which disappointed animal rights activists.

Among the novelties that it presents —and that will be applied regardless of regional regulations— it includes that all dog owners must pass a simple canine knowledge test and take out civil liability insurance; that all cats will have to be sterilized (except those registered in a state registry of breeders), and the prohibition of the sale of dogs, cats and ferrets in pet shops. The rule will enter into force on September 29.

