The Government of La Rioja announced a series of measures, including the prohibition of driving between 1 and 6 in the morning, making it the first province to implement restrictions against the outbreak of coronavirus cases.

As reported by the authorities during a press conference, circulation will be prohibited on public roads between 1:00 a.m. “except due justification”.

In addition, a special three-day leave will be granted (Monday 29, Tuesday 30 and Wednesday 31 March) for the personnel of the Provincial Public Administration in accordance with the provisions of the national authorities.

As explained by the provincial Minister of Health, Juan Carlos Vergara, the province registers “an exponential increase in cases”, which quadrupled since the beginning of the year.

The measure announced this Monday by the provincial government was decided days after the national Executive suggested nighttime restrictions taking into account “risk parameters.”

Through a decree, the Rosada established two risk parameters that the provincial authorities must take into account in order to restrict night-time traffic.

“When the quotient (result of dividing) between the number of confirmed cases accumulated in the last 14 days and the number of confirmed cases accumulated in the previous 14 days, is greater than 1.20″, indicates the decree regarding the parameter named ” Reason”.

And he adds on the “Incidence”: “When the number of confirmed cases accumulated in the last 14 days per 100 thousand inhabitants, is higher than 150”.

Based on these indicators – the text maintains – the National Government empowers local authorities to apply measures to reduce contacts, “prioritizing the limitation of night circulation and maintaining compliance with current protocols “.

The Riojan Health Minister, Juan Carlos Vergara, referred to an “exponential increase” in infections and the concern about the occupancy level of intensive care beds that exceed 70%.

For this reason, the restriction to circulate from 1 to 6 in the morning was arranged from 00 hours on the day of the date and that they will be maintained for the course of 15 days.

In addition, the authorities detailed that the sale of alcoholic beverages is restricted and is prohibited from 00 hours on Friday to 8 on Monday with the exception of gastronomic places.

Regarding social events that, due to their magnitude, involve an agglomeration of people, such as show dinners and other shows, are also suspended.

Sporting events are also suspended for 15 days, except for official activities already scheduled.

Meanwhile, social gatherings with a maximum of 15 people will be allowed.

